  • Man caught with loaded handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Cambria County man was caught with a loaded handgun at a checkpoint Tuesday at Pittsburgh International Airport. 

    Transportation Security Administration agents said the .380-caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets and one was in the chamber.

    The handgun was confiscated and the man, from Johnston, was detained for questioning.  

    This is the 27th gun TSA agents have caught this year.  They took 34 in 2018, while the TSA confiscated more than 4,200 guns in carry-ons at checkpoints nationwide.

