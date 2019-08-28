MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Cambria County man was caught with a loaded handgun at a checkpoint Tuesday at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Transportation Security Administration agents said the .380-caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets and one was in the chamber.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
The handgun was confiscated and the man, from Johnston, was detained for questioning.
This is the 27th gun TSA agents have caught this year. They took 34 in 2018, while the TSA confiscated more than 4,200 guns in carry-ons at checkpoints nationwide.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents angered by NJ school district's 'lunch shaming' plan
- Local couple suing Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
- Toddler killed when display at mall store falls, hits her in head, police say
- VIDEO: Well-known Pittsburgher, doctors stressing HPV vaccine for kids
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}