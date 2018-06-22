Man charged after police find 13,000 stamp bags of heroin

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man will head to court after police said he was caught with 13,000 stamp bags of heroin.
Investigators said Julian Greenlee, of New Kensington, led officers on a chase in a stolen car back in April, jumped out of the car, but left a backpack, according to our news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
Investigators said they found the heroin in the backpack. Police eventually located Greenlee hiding under a tree on Linden Avenue.
Greenlee is in the Westmoreland County Jail awaiting an arraignment in August.
