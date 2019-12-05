HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man has been charged in the beating death of a man in Harrison Township that happened in November.
Lamont Wilford, 48, was arrested on Nov. 27 on a previously issued warrant and taken into Allegheny County Jail. On Thursday, he was charged with criminal homicide.
Police said on Nov. 23 around 4:47 p.m. they responded to a report of a man beaten along Spruce Street. They said they found Eric Henderson, 50, lying on the sidewalk.
Henderson was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.
