    HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man has been charged in the beating death of a man in Harrison Township that happened in November.

    Lamont Wilford, 48, was arrested on Nov. 27 on a previously issued warrant and taken into Allegheny County Jail. On Thursday, he was charged with criminal homicide. 

    Police said on Nov. 23 around 4:47 p.m. they responded to a report of a man beaten along Spruce Street. They said they found Eric Henderson, 50, lying on the sidewalk.

    Henderson was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

