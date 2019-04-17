PITTSBURGH - Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting at a home in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood.
Robert Harper is charged in the shooting death of 39-year-old Mark Jackson, who was found dead April 8 in a home on Winfield Street.
An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for Harper, police said. He was in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges, but he is now charged with homicide in Jackson’s death.
According to a criminal complaint, Harper is believed to have fired the fatal shot through a door.
Witnesses told police Harper showed up at the house demanding to see Jackson and then stormed up to the third floor.
JUST IN: Pittsburgh Police charge Larimer homicide suspect Robert E. Harper. He’s accused of shooting and killing Mark Jackson inside of a house along Winfield Street. Police say Harper was already in jail on unrelated charges. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/wlLbfFKzD4— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 17, 2019
When Jackson opened the door and saw Harper, he immediately slammed the door before he was shot, the complaint said.
Surveillance video captured the moments before and after Jackson was shot and killed. Police said Harper can be seen leaving the home.
