DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Mercer County man has been charged in the death of his 14-year-old son, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The boy, who appeared to have been neglected and physically abused, was found dead about 11 a.m. Thursday at a home on District Road in Delaware Township, according to police.
Antonio Gonzalez, the boy’s 33-year-old father, is charged with homicide. Paul Bacorn, 29, who police said is a family friend, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Mercer County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Gonzalez and Bacorn were interviewed and described “multiple acts of punishment and neglect” toward the boy, police said.
Investigators said the boy was in the care of Gonzalez and Bacorn when he suffered his most recent injuries.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'It's time for a snatching.' Woman tricked into kidnapping kids by local constable
- 82-year-old woman dies after house fire in Homestead
- Farmer accused of killing missing brothers, burning their bodies
- VIDEO: Thieves rack up more than $10K during shopping spree in Ross Township with stolen credit cards
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}