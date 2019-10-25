  • Man charged in death of his 14-year-old son; family friend also facing charges

    Updated:

    DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Mercer County man has been charged in the death of his 14-year-old son, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    The boy, who appeared to have been neglected and physically abused, was found dead about 11 a.m. Thursday at a home on District Road in Delaware Township, according to police.

    Antonio Gonzalez, the boy’s 33-year-old father, is charged with homicide. Paul Bacorn, 29, who police said is a family friend, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Mercer County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Gonzalez and Bacorn were interviewed and described “multiple acts of punishment and neglect” toward the boy, police said.

    Investigators said the boy was in the care of Gonzalez and Bacorn when he suffered his most recent injuries.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories