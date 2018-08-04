  • Man charged in shooting death of woman in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man was charged in the homicide of a woman who was shot and killed on Pittsburgh's North Side Saturday night.

    Calvin S. Alston, 56, of the North Side, was arrested on Aug. 2 for a parole violation out of Texas.

    He was in custody at the Allegheny County Jail when he was charged.

    Vera Renee Williams Butler, 54, was shot and killed outside of a home in the 200 block of Luray Street on Saturday.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories