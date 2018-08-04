PITTSBURGH - A man was charged in the homicide of a woman who was shot and killed on Pittsburgh's North Side Saturday night.
Calvin S. Alston, 56, of the North Side, was arrested on Aug. 2 for a parole violation out of Texas.
He was in custody at the Allegheny County Jail when he was charged.
Vera Renee Williams Butler, 54, was shot and killed outside of a home in the 200 block of Luray Street on Saturday.
