ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man already charged in a fight during which two women were beaten at a Pittsburgh gas station has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, police said.
Sukhjinder Sadhra, 35, was arrested Saturday by police in Ross Township for the incident involving his wife. He is charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Related Headlines
Police said Sadhra’s wife had bruises and swelling on her face.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called Thursday night to an apartment building on McKnight Circle where Sadhra’s wife locked herself in a bathroom with her infant daughter.
Sadhra’s wife told police her husband “choked her with both hands to the point where she couldn’t breathe,” the complaint said. She also said this had happened before to her and she is now in fear for her life.
In September, Sadhra was charged with simple assault after video of the fight at a gas station in Pittsburgh’s North Side went viral on social media. Sadhra was working at the gas station and has since been fired.
Ross Twp police charge Simon Sadhra with strangulation and simple assault--for allegedly physical assaulting his wife. He was charged last month in another case -- for allegedly taking part in assaulting 2 sisters at an Exxon gas station where he worked. Live report at Noon on 11 pic.twitter.com/PoeJ8J6fIN— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) October 15, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. youth football coach facing possible fine after blowout win
- Police investigating after female students asked to send explicit photos for money, district says
- Marine veteran says he was kicked out of local Applebee's
- VIDEO: Local school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to school officials
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}