Man charged with assaulting 16-month-old child

Police arrested a man Saturday and charged him with assaulting a toddler.
Jacob Coles, 23, is in the Allegheny County Jail charged with aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person.
Allegheny County Police said a 16-month-old was taken to McKeesport Hospital on Friday, and the child was then transferred to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, where injuries were identified as being consistent with assault.
Police arrested Coles on Saturday. His relationship to the child was not immediately released.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenager dies in Kennedy Township shooting
- JetBlue offers to pay for ‘girls' trip' after bride fires bridesmaid
- Arrest made in shooting that left man in critical condition
- VIDEO: Airman surprises daughter with return from tour of duty
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}