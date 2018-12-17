Man charged with DUI after chase through local mall parking lot, police say

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - A Pittsburgh man is facing charges of fleeing police and DUI after leading police on a chase through a local mall parking lot.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lafond Houck, 27, Saturday night near the Waterworks Mall in Fox Chapel.
According to the criminal complaint, a state trooper pulled Houck over after he was seen failing to stay in his lane on Route 28 northbound.
He exited the highway and pulled into the mall parking lot when the trooper said he smelled marijuana.
Investigators say Houck then took off, hitting an occupied and unoccupied vehicle before running on foot.
He was eventually subdued and arrested.
State Police say two people in the vehicle hit by Houck were taken to the hospital.
