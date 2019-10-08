Twenty-one-year-old Jack Turner, who was arraigned Monday in Crawford County, also faces charges in the alleged theft of the adult victim's car and the robbery of a Millcreek Township convenience store on the day after the slayings.
District Attorney Francis Schultz says the bodies of 49-year-old Shannon Whitman and 10-year-old Darrin Whitman were found Aug. 10 inside a Randolph Township home. The county coroner's office said both died of gunshot wounds to the head.
Schultz says Turner is Shannon Whitman's stepson and the boy's brother. Authorities say he was arrested Aug. 14 in Charleston, West Virginia and returned to Pennsylvania. A call seeking comment was made to his attorney.
