Man charged with murder in 'house of horrors' claims new case proves it was self-defense

A Fayette County man charged with first degree murder claims it was self defense.
Christopher Shellhammer's defense attorney says new information helps prove his client's case.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Man held captive in basement for days, beaten in front of children as young as 2 years old
Last week, Channel 11 covered a similar case, when a man claimed that after he met a woman online, he went to her home and was attacked. The victim told police he was held against his will and beaten for days.
Christopher Shellhammer met that same woman online last January, went to her house and claims he was attacked. His defense attorney told Channel 11 less than five minutes after text messages show he arrived at the home, he was on the phone with 911.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., Shellhammer's mother lists the reasons why she believes her son is innocent.
