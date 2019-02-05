Man charged with providing drugs that caused deadly overdose

A man accused of giving another person a deadly does of drugs inside an Ambridge hotel has been arrested and charges.
Police said Zachary Cymbalak and another man were doing heroin together when the other man overdosed.
Cymbalak called 911 using a fake name, and admitted that he provided the drugs. Before first responders arrived, Cymbalak left the scene according to court paperwork.
Police say if he had just stayed with the victim, Cymbalak would have been protected by Pennsylvania's good Samaritan law.
