Man charged with running illegal gambling business out of local bars

A Washington County man has been charged with running an illegal gambling business out of bars in Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Fayette Counties.
According to State Police, Anthony Zenner faces several charges for operating video gaming machines in the bars.
Related Headlines
He was arrested Thursday and released on a $30,000 bond unsecured.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke stopped by Zenner’s house and is also working to find out more about the case from his attorney -- for Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'See ya later, suckas!' Family writes unique obituary for 5-year-old cancer victim
- Police reports, 911 calls shed light on home invasion at McCoy's home
- FBI still seeking information 24 years after unsolved murder
- VIDEO: Honey Smacks recall
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}