  • Man charged with running illegal gambling business out of local bars

    A Washington County man has been charged with running an illegal gambling business out of bars in Washington, Westmoreland,  Allegheny and Fayette Counties.

    According to State Police, Anthony Zenner faces several charges for operating video gaming machines in the bars.

    He was arrested Thursday and released on a $30,000 bond unsecured.

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke stopped by Zenner’s house and is also working to find out more about the case from his attorney -- for Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.

