  • Man charged with setting fire at house in Pitcairn

    PITCAIRN, Pa. - Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in Pitcairn early Sunday morning.

    Viewer photos of the fire in the 400 block of Wall Avenue show flames shooting through the roof of a home.

    According to the criminal complaint, Michael Cruse, 23, set the fire. He confessed to police, who interviewed him at a local hospital about an assault.

