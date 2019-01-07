PITCAIRN, Pa. - Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in Pitcairn early Sunday morning.
Viewer photos of the fire in the 400 block of Wall Avenue show flames shooting through the roof of a home.
#BREAKINGNEWS Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Pitcairn. The fire chief told me the house is vacant pic.twitter.com/IpR0o5hLTB— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) January 6, 2019
According to the criminal complaint, Michael Cruse, 23, set the fire. He confessed to police, who interviewed him at a local hospital about an assault.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is going through the criminal complaint and will have a live report on 11 at 11 after the Golden Globes.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Ben Roethlisberger criticized Antonio Brown in meetings, demanded he leave practice field
- Nearly 2,000 lose gas in Washington Co.; could be days before it's restored
- 1 killed, another injured in Beaver Co. crash
- VIDEO: Police: 3 dead, 4 injured after shooting at California bowling alley
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}