  • Man charged with sexual abuse of children arrested after search

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man is facing charges that include rape and sexual abuse of children, police in Greensburg announced Monday.

    David Baker fled from a home in Duquesne Monday morning before officers served a warrant, police said. He was later found and arrested in North Versailles.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Additional charges against Baker include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

    Police have not released additional information.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories