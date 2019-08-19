GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man is facing charges that include rape and sexual abuse of children, police in Greensburg announced Monday.
David Baker fled from a home in Duquesne Monday morning before officers served a warrant, police said. He was later found and arrested in North Versailles.
Additional charges against Baker include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.
Police have not released additional information.
