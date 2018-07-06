Man charged with sexually assaulting teenage girl under overpass

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. - A man has been charged after he's accused of dragging a 15-year-old down a dirt road and raping her.
According to police, Dalton Mcafoose, 22, assaulted the girl under an Interstate 79 overpass last month.
They found him two days later hiding in the woods.
He's being held in the Mercer County Jail on a rape charge.
