GLASSPORT, Pa. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was found shot inside a home in Glassport.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue.
First responders found a 52-year-old woman who had been shot in her right shoulder. She was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital where officers talked with her to get more details.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said the woman and her boyfriend, Jonah Reid, were arguing. Reid is physically disabled and in a wheelchair. The woman said Reid was going to leave and as he was packing his belongings, he took his gun off a bedroom dresser.
The pair continued arguing and the woman said she slapped Reid at some point. He jerked back in reaction, had the gun in his hand and fired it, hitting the woman's shoulder, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Starling Marte on Pirates: ‘I would leave at this point'
- Local theater not allowed to show new Mr. Rogers movie, owner says
- Man, brother shot at by group of teens after catching them burglarizing cars in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: 88-year-old veteran uses Christmas decoration to stop dog attacking girl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}