Man charged with trying to abduct infant heading to trial

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man charged with trying to abduct a baby he says is his son will go to trial.
Ashton Curtis, his mother, Kimberly Maine, and her boyfriend, John Hall, are charged with taking the infant from the mother’s O’Hara Township home without her permission on Dec. 28.
The baby's mother testified in court that she and Curtis were in an on-and-off relationship since 2015, but that no father is listed on the child’s birth certificate.
Investigators say Curtis, Maine and Hall admitted they planned to take the child back to Texas.
Pennsylvania State Police sent out a BOLO following the abduction.
Within two hours the suspects were stopped and arrested on Interstate 70 in Claysville.
Why the mother testified she had a bad feeling prior to the abduction and why Curtis’ attorney believes his client did nothing illegal on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
