FORD CITY, Pa. - A man’s family is safe after he spotted a fire burning in their home early Monday morning in Armstrong County.
The man realized there were flames shortly before 1:30 a.m. as he was going to check on his children, who were on the third floor of the home on Sixth Avenue in Ford City, officials said.
After seeing the fire, the man tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, according to officials. He called 911 when the fire got too big.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Armstrong County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Investigators said the fire, which spread up through the walls of the home, is believed to have been electrical.
A family of eight, including six children, live in the home, according to officials. It’s unclear how many of them were home when the fire started, but everyone who was inside got out safely.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}