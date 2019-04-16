Man claims to be UPMC Mercy employee, tries to steal woman's car from garage

PITTSBURGH - Police have arrested and charged a man they said posed as a hospital worker while trying to steal a car, then assaulted another man at a parking garage at UPMC Mercy Hospital.
The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. Monday at the garage exit along Forbes Avenue.
A UPMC employee called Pittsburgh police reporting that Byron Leverette would not let her out of the garage unless she paid him $5.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to get a response from the hospital about safety measures -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
When she refused to hand over cash, he allegedly stole her ID badge, started punching her car and then forced his way into the vehicle before stealing her bag.
Police said Leverette punched a man in the face who was trying to help and threatened to cut his neck.
