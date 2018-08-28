PITTSBURGH - The man accused of firing the shots at the vehicle Antwon Rose was riding in shortly before it was pulled over in East Pittsburgh June 19 will head to trial.
Only Channel 11 was there as James Spruill was escorted from a sheriff’s van into court where his attorney waived his preliminary hearing.
Police said Spruill is the man who fired shots at the vehicle Rose riding in shortly before it was pulled over in East Pittsburgh, leading to the officer-involved shooting that left Rose dead.
Investigators said Spruill was captured on video, wearing a red shirt, taken from the area of Baldridge and Jones avenues in North Braddock.
WPXI news reporter Liz Kilmer is going through the interview with Spruill’s attorney. She'll share more of what he said on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
Court documents said he was returning fire after shots flew from that vehicle, and struck another man on the street.
Spruill's attorney told Channel 11 he was not in the wrong and they will request a trial.
"There's a video and I think it speaks for himself. He was standing in the street minding his business and what happens from there happens from there, but my client essentially did nothing wrong," defense attorney Kevin Abramovitz said.
Spruill is charged with carrying a gun without a license. The judge also reduced his bond.
