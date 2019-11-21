PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police arrested Michael Buchanan, 36, for multiple robberies across the area over the past month.
Buchanan is being charged in the Oct. 23 robbery of a First National Bank on East Carson Street and the Nov. 16 robbery of a Unimart convenience store on Brownsville Road.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police searching for man who robbed South Side bank
Police said Buchanan was arrested Wednesday after robbing a Dollar Eagle store on Beechview Avenue and entering an apartment that wasn't his.
Wednesday's incident happened around noon in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.
This robbery in @BeechviewPGH is in direct connection to the SWAT situation in Mt. Oliver. @WPXIrenee #WPXI pic.twitter.com/PnndzeYzYn— Gigi (@wpxigigi) November 20, 2019
Buchanan fled the initial robbery, but police tracked him to a building in the 100 block of Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver -- directly above a dentist's office across the street from a police station.
He entered an apartment building that was not his, police said, and that presented a possible hostage situation.
SWAT situation in Mt. Oliver. Brownsville Road is blocked off. @WPXIrenee #WPXI pic.twitter.com/WpXdTdAW9I— Gigi (@wpxigigi) November 20, 2019
At that point, SWAT units were called to the area "for the safety of the neighborhood and safety of everyone," said Chris Tognieri, public information officer for Pittsburgh police.
Buchanan was taken into custody around 1 p.m., and police seized the car they believe was involved in the earlier robbery.
No one was injured and people who live in the apartments were safely evacuated.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Owners of Double Wide Grill to close one of their restaurants
- Winning $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at local Sheetz
- Studio exec suggested Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman
- VIDEO: Channel 11 takes you to Nevada desert where man allegedly confessed to murdering local woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}