    PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. - A man convicted in a DUI crash that killed two people in Plum Borough was sentenced Tuesday to seven to 14 years in prison.

    Edward Cass was responsible for the August 2017 crash that killed 17-year-old junior firefighter Mike Zier and 43-year-old Beth Ann Beveridge. A third person was severely hurt in the crash, which happened along Route 286 near the Pine Valley Plaza.

    Investigators said Cass was high on fentanyl and THC at the time of the crash.

    Following Cass' prison sentence, he will have to serve probation.

