Man critically hurt in stabbing on Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a stabbing in the Carrick neighborhood.
According to police, the victim is a man in his 20s and he is in critical condition.
The stabbing happened in the 200 block of Sprucewood Street.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Officers and medics found the victim with stab wounds to his arm and torso.
The victim told police an unknown male stabbed him.
Police did not have information on a suspect or a motive.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4-year-old Pa. boy killed by glass from shattered photo frame
- Anonymous letter could shed light on decades-old disappearance
- Mother charged after baby overdoses days before 1st birthday
- VIDEO: Police news conference on charges against Robert Kraft
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}