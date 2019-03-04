  • Man critically injured after vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A crash involving a pickup truck shut down a portion of a road in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday.

    Police said the pickup truck crashed into a pole at the intersection of Second Avenue and Municipal Courts Drive around 4:40 p.m.

    A man was trapped inside the vehicle, police said, then was extricated and transported to a hospital in critical condition. 

    Second Avenue was closed from Ross Street over to the 10th Street Bridge.

    Pittsburgh police are investigating.  

