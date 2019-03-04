PITTSBURGH - A crash involving a pickup truck shut down a portion of a road in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Very serious accident along 2nd ave right by the jail. Stay with @WPXI as we try to find out more information. pic.twitter.com/j9pvXy1Zde— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) March 3, 2019
Police said the pickup truck crashed into a pole at the intersection of Second Avenue and Municipal Courts Drive around 4:40 p.m.
A man was trapped inside the vehicle, police said, then was extricated and transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Second Avenue was closed from Ross Street over to the 10th Street Bridge.
Pittsburgh: Vehicle crash - 2nd Avenue @ Municipal Courts Dr. Second Ave closed from Ross Street over to the 10th Street Bridge.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 3, 2019
Pittsburgh police are investigating.
