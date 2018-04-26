Man critically wounded in shooting

HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A man was shot multiple times late Wednesday night in Homestead, officials said.
The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the area of West Street.
Officials said the man was last listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting and whether police have any suspects, for Channel 11 Morning News.
