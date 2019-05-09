PITTSBURGH - A man was found shot in a car late Wednesday night in a parking lot across from a bar in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood, police said.
A ShotSpotter notification that was followed by 911 calls alerted police to the shooting shortly after 11:30 p.m. along Woods Run Avenue.
Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car that was in a lot across from Rumerz Sports Bar & Grill. A woman was able to escape from the car and avoided injury, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack, but no suspects have been identified.
“Police believe that they were sort of lying in wait near the parking lot. There could be one or more shooters at this point,” Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.
A bullet hole could be seen in the front driver’s side window of the car as investigators processed the scene.
The bar was open at the time of the shooting. It’s unclear whether there were any witnesses.
