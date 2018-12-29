Man cycling home from work allegedly struck, grievously injured by drunk driver

CRANBERRY, Pa. - Aleksander Teimouri dedicated his life to helping others.
At only 22 years old, his life was taken away far too soon -- he was struck by a drunk driver while riding his bike home from work.
Shelley Bortz talks to Alek’s mom and sister about how Alek continues to help people even after death, for 11 at 11.
