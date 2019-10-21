WILKINSBURG, Pa. - One man was killed and two women were taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Wilkinsburg neighborhood, according to police.
The shooting happened in the area of Mulberry Street and Rebecca Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
BREAKING—->On the scene of a confirmed shooting fatality. 2 others in stable condition. No one in custody. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/3e5ya5gRN2— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) October 21, 2019
Details surrounding the shooting are still limited, but police did confirm the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victims were listed in stable condition.
Police and emergency responders have remained at the scene and are investigating the shooting.
No arrests have been made, and investigators have not provided a description of a suspected shooter at this point.
Allegheny County Police is taking over the investigation.
This is a developing story. Watch 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest updates.
