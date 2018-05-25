  • Man dead after being shot multiple times

    PITTSBURGH - A man died Friday morning after he was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s East Hills, officials said.

    The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. on Park Hill Drive.

    Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

    Further information was not immediately available.

