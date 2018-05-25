PITTSBURGH - A man died Friday morning after he was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s East Hills, officials said.
The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. on Park Hill Drive.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
Further information was not immediately available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Morgan Freeman apologizes after 8 women accuse him of inappropriate behavior
- Adult babysitter accused of sexually assaulting young child
- Amazon Alexa recorded private conversation, sent it to random contact, woman says
- VIDEO: Police officers save children from ledge
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}