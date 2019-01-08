Man detains suspected car thief until police arrives

PITTSBURGH - A woman is in jail after police say she ransacked several vehicles in Brighton Heights on New Year’s Day.
Police were initially called to the area of McClure and Benton avenues around 5:13 p.m. for a woman checking car door handles, according to the criminal complaint. When police arrived, she was gone.
Around an hour later, police were called back to McClure Avenue for a woman stealing from a vehicle, according to police. That's where police found Carlene Smith being detained by the victim.
Smith, 37, is charged with theft from a motor vehicle, contraband and prohibited acts.
Channel 11's Michele Newell spoke to the victim who called police and made sure the woman didn’t get away before officers arrived, for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- IRS will pay Tax refunds even if government shutdown continues, official says
- Police: Toddler found dead in alley not seen alive for months before remains were found
- Hundreds gather for open carry rally outside City-County Building
- VIDEO: Man Removed from Life Support – Then Woke Up
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}