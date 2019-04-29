  • Man dies after being dragged for blocks in hit-and-run

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man was hit and dragged by a vehicle, which then took off Sunday night in Penn Hills, investigators said.

    Police were called about 9:30 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck and his body was found on Universal Road.

    The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Investigators determined the man was hit on Hershey Road and was dragged several blocks onto Universal Road.

    A portion of both Universal and Hershey roads were closed while police investigated. Both roads have since reopened.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

