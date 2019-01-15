  • Man dies after being found shot multiple times on street

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man died after he was shot Monday night in Wilkinsburg, officials said Tuesday morning.

    Tramaine Solomon, 30, was found shortly before 8:30 a.m. shot multiple times and lying on Marlboro Avenue.

    Solomon was taken to a hospital, where he died about 10:30 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

