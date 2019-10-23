NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A man died after he was struck by two vehicles Wednesday morning along Route 30 in North Versailles, police said.
The 63-year-old man, who has not been identified, was hit about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 30 and Taylor Street, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Investigators said the man was walking across Route 30 when he was hit by a Nissan Murano driven by a 61-year-old man. He was then struck by a small silver four-door sedan, which did not stop.
Police are working to identify the driver of the silver sedan, as well as the specific make and model of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
