Man dies after being shot in Crafton Heights

PITTSBURGH - A shooting Thursday evening rocked a Pittsburgh neighborhood in which a lot of children play outside.
Police swarmed Woodlow Street in Crafton Heights after the victim ran into a home in the 800 block of Woodlow Street for help after being shot in the leg.
De'Von Dozier, 23, was transported to a hospital in very critical condition, where he died Friday morning.
"I don’t know who it was. I don’t know what happened. I walked out my door and I seen this," said Beverly Cheatom, a nearby resident.
"The victim was actually inside one of the apartments," said Alicia George, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety. "This is also a wooded area. We are truly combing this area right now."
Police have not released the victim's name and are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.
"I’m very much concerned about the kids and the neighborhood in which I’m in," Cheatom said.
A community fun day is set for Saturday and will still happen as planned. City leaders are planning to be there.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
