PITTSBURGH - A man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.
It happened in the 6400 block of Shetland Street Sunday evening.
#Pittsburgh police on scene of an apparent shooting along Shetland Street in the Larimer section of town @PghPoliceChief @WPXIMikeHolden @WPXI @TribLIVE #wpxi @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIMikeHolden pic.twitter.com/pd9I43raY9— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 17, 2019
Pittsburgh police said when they arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m., they found Daniel Carpenter, 42, of Pittsburgh. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
So far, no arrests have been made.
