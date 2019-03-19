  • Man dies after being shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - A man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood. 

    It happened in the 6400 block of Shetland Street Sunday evening.

    Pittsburgh police said when they arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m., they found Daniel Carpenter, 42, of Pittsburgh. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

    So far, no arrests have been made.

