Man dies after boating accident on Allegheny River

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died Sunday afternoon after a boating accident on the Allegheny River in Armstrong County, officials said.
The accident was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. in Gilpin Township.
Jeffrey Krowchak, 57, of Ligonier, was pronounced dead about 4:30 p.m. at a hospital, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Further information was not immediately available.
