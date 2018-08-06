  • Man dies after boating accident on Allegheny River

    GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died Sunday afternoon after a boating accident on the Allegheny River in Armstrong County, officials said.

    The accident was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. in Gilpin Township.

    Jeffrey Krowchak, 57, of Ligonier, was pronounced dead about 4:30 p.m. at a hospital, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

    Further information was not immediately available.

