Man dies after crashing pickup truck into tree

COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead after crashing his pickup truck into a tree Friday afternoon in Westmoreland County.
Police said Joseph Lopuch, 66, of Latrobe, was driving along Bethel Church Road in Cook Township around 3:28 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and struck a tree.
He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Police said Lopuch was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Officials identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting outside McKeesport body shop
- Marriage license clerk doesn't believe man when he tells her New Mexico is really a state
- ‘Baby It's Cold Outside' removed from radio station's playlist
- VIDEO: Former President George H.W. Bush dies at 94
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}