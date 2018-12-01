  • Man dies after crashing pickup truck into tree

    COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead after crashing his pickup truck into a tree Friday afternoon in Westmoreland County.

    Police said Joseph Lopuch, 66, of Latrobe, was driving along Bethel Church Road in Cook Township around 3:28 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and struck a tree. 

    He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

    Police said Lopuch was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck.

