CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man has died after a domestic dispute where police say he was dragged by a car and then sent to the hospital.
The coroner's office identifies the victim as Ryan Minett, 27, of New Brighton.
Continuing coverage, on Channel 11 Morning News at 7 a.m.
The accident happened on Cross Creek Drive off Rochester Road near the Rochester Village Apartments in Cranberry Township on Friday.
Minett died from his injuries Saturday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Emergency responders leave dead man on side of road, officials say
- Teacher finds meowing cat in student's backpack
- 30,000 people attend March For Our Lives event in Pittsburgh, city estimates
- VIDEO: Warrants Issued for Over 100 Parents Whose Kids Missed School
Police said they received several calls around 4:30 p.m. for a man bleeding from his head and lying on the ground.
The woman driving the vehicle drove about a half mile with her boyfriend hanging from the side of her van, dragging him along the way, according to police.
Wild story. Man in critical condition after girlfriend drags him with her car FOR HALF A MILE. I’m live in Cranberry Township talking with police and neighbors. WATCH @WPXI 11 @ 11. pic.twitter.com/GFnsnJwPXd— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 24, 2018
Investigators said construction crews tried to stop her.
Police said the girlfriend made no attempt to stop even after her boyfriend fell down.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
A medical helicopter was called and the man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.
It's unclear what sparked the incident.
Cranberry Township police said the girlfriend will likely be charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and numerous traffic violations.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}