Man dies after losing control, crashing motorcycle

COAL CENTER, Pa. - A man is dead after he lost control and crashed his his motorcycle Saturday night in Washington County.
The crash happened on West Malden Drive in Coal Center around 6:11 p.m.
John Robinson, 61, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner.
No other vehicles were involved.
The California Borough Police Department is investigating the crash.
