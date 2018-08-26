  • Man dies after losing control, crashing motorcycle

    COAL CENTER, Pa. - A man is dead after he lost control and crashed his his motorcycle Saturday night in Washington County.

    The crash happened on West Malden Drive in Coal Center around 6:11 p.m.

    John Robinson, 61, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    The California Borough Police Department is investigating the crash. 

