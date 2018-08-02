  • Man dies after shooting at housing complex

    A man died after he was shot Wednesday night at a housing complex, marking the second shooting in as many days in McKees Rocks.

    Police were called about 8:30 p.m. to Hays Manor on Locust Street.

    A man was found shot once in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

    On Tuesday night, detectives were seen at the same housing complex after a shooting victim walked into the McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department seeking help.

