A man died after he was shot Wednesday night at a housing complex, marking the second shooting in as many days in McKees Rocks.
Police were called about 8:30 p.m. to Hays Manor on Locust Street.
A man was found shot once in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
On Tuesday night, detectives were seen at the same housing complex after a shooting victim walked into the McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department seeking help.
TRENDING NOW:
- McDonald's Monopoly game was rigged once. Here is how it happened
- 6 children found alone covered in fleas and sores, mother arrested
- Man charged with human trafficking for trying to recruit teen into porn industry
- VIDEO: Dry leaf medical marijuana available at Pa. dispensaries starting Wednesday
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}