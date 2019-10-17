MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Family Dollar in McKeesport Thursday morning, according to police.
A 24-year-old man is dead after being shot at the Family Dollar on Versailles Avenue in McKeesport
Someone called police around 11 a.m. and they responded to the store on Versailles Avenue.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police said they are searching for two suspects.
