  • Man dies after shooting at local Family Dollar, 2 suspects on the run

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Family Dollar in McKeesport Thursday morning, according to police.

    Someone called police around 11 a.m. and they responded to the store on Versailles Avenue.

    The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. 

    Police said they are searching for two suspects. 

