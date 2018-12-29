NEW CASTLE, Pa. - One person is dead after two homes caught fire in Lawrence County.
Fire crews responded to the fires along Martin Street in New Castle around 5 a.m. Saturday.
One house was destroyed and another was heavily damaged in the fire.
New Castle Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said a man and a dog died in the house that was destroyed by the flames
Kobbe said the house that was heavily damaged was vacant because it was being renovated.
Neighbors told Channel 11 the man who lived inside the home was only there for the last seven or eight months with his dog.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
