0 Man, dog rescued after car goes into 300-foot ravine in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. - UPDATED - 8:35 p.m.: The man has been rescued.

Michele Newell talks with the granddaughter of the man rescued after the scary plunge for 11 at 11.

UPDATED - 8:20 p.m.: The dog has been rescued. Personnel put it on a gurney and took it to a waiting ambulance.

BREAKING: Crews just rescued the dog !!! They are now trying to get the dogs owner! pic.twitter.com/kf84M8a2Pd — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 14, 2018

UPDATED - 6:30 p.m.: Rescuers are working to secure the injured man inside the basket that will be used to pull him up the hill.

At this point Channel 11 does not have an update on his condition or the dogs, but they both appear to be moving.

Emergency Responders: Rescue basket keeps getting caught in rough terrain making rescue even tougher. # Man and dog fall 300ft down cliff in SUV #WPXI pic.twitter.com/TCKN458dPI — Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) July 13, 2018

UPDATE - 6 p.m.: Emergency responders on the scene tell Channel 11 News that before going down the hill, the SUV involved hit a garage.

The driver suffered a cut on his head, but is conscious and alert. Medical supplies have been lowered down because of the amount of time the rescue could take.

A rescue basket is being lowered down the hill to pull the man and dog up, but because of the terrain it is a slow process.

The dog appears to be moving around slightly, but there was no update on its condition.

#BREAKING Very difficult rescue playing out live on @WPXI as crews try to get man, dog up hillside after a car crash in Penn Hills. @DamanyLEWIS @Chopper11Pilot @wpxijack working hard to provide updates pic.twitter.com/5NzL91kOoW — Scott Trabandt (@ScottTrabandt) July 13, 2018

UPDATE - 5:45 p.m.: Channel 11's Damany Lewis spoke to a witness who said they spoke to the man driving the SUV that went over the cliff.

"Before the cops and ambulance arrived, we heard him. We reached out to him letting him know we're getting him some help. So he's alive. He was out of the car, moving around," Mareisha Robinson said.

The man and a dog remain on the hillside where several rescuers appear to be preparing ropes for a rescue.

UPDATE - 5:20 p.m.: Chopper 11 is over the scene where it appears rescuers are working with one person and one dog.

Channel 11 reporter Damany Lewis spoke to a witness who said the SUV that went over the ravine had been tailgating another vehicle. When the other vehicle turned, the SUV went over the edge of the cliff.

Eyewitness: there were two cars involved pick up and a SUV. the driver of the SUV was hitting the pick up from behind then the pickup truck made an immediate left while the SUV and it's driver went over 150 to 300 foot cliff. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/FPWFmBbcfq — Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) July 13, 2018

Original story - 5 p.m.: A technical rescue is underway on a hillside in Penn Hills after a car went into a ravine.

Chopper 11 is over the scene now where emergency crews are working with ropes and harnesses.

It appears that at least one person is being treated on the side of the hill.

According to a witness at the scene, there was a man in the car with a dog.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.