PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a double shooting in Carrick Thursday evening.
Police said they were dispatched to the intersection of Wagner Street and Mountain Avenue around 6:15 p.m.
Before help arrived, a man driving by stopped to assist the victims. Hear from him tonight on 11 at 11.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle, according to police.
Police are using a dog in their search out here. There is still an active crime scene at the intersection of Wagner and & Mountain @WPXI pic.twitter.com/j37kX8YYMZ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 16, 2018
Both of the men were transported to a hospital where they are listed in serious, but stable, conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
