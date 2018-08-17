  • Man driving by stops to help 2 shooting victims

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a double shooting in Carrick Thursday evening. 

    Police said they were dispatched to the intersection of Wagner Street and Mountain Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle, according to police.

    Both of the men were transported to a hospital where they are listed in serious, but stable, conditions.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

