0 Man driving by stops to help victims of double shooting

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a double shooting in Carrick Thursday evening.

Police said they were dispatched to the intersection of Wagner Street and Mountain Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle, according to police.

Police are using a dog in their search out here. There is still an active crime scene at the intersection of Wagner and & Mountain @WPXI pic.twitter.com/j37kX8YYMZ — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 16, 2018

Before help arrived, a man named Tom was driving near the intersection and saw the car.

"I feel good that I was in the right place at the right time I guess but it's not something anyone wants to see," Tom said.

TRENDING NOW:

A video shows Tom helping one of two men who was shot.

"I started walking toward the car and the kid yelled he got shot," he said.

Tom made a tourniquet for him.

"The only thing I really could do is make sure it was tied tight. So, I grabbed a belt and wrapped it and just held there till the police got there," Tom said.

Now he is just hoping the two men survive.

"I just want to know if the victims are all right. It's just commonplace here in Pittsburgh now that there's shootings every other night," Tom said.

Both of the men were transported to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.