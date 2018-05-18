  • Man eating lunch nearly killed when SUV slams into restaurant

    Updated:

    SHALER, Pa. - Unbelievable video shows a man eating lunch was nearly killed when an SUV slammed into a Subway restaurant.

    The scary crash in Shaler was captured on multiple security cameras.

    PREVIOUS STORY: 1 hurt when car crashes into Subway restaurant

    The crash was in January along Mt. Royal Blvd., but the surveillance video was just released.

    The restaurant is still closed.

