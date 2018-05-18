Man eating lunch nearly killed when SUV slams into restaurant

SHALER, Pa. - Unbelievable video shows a man eating lunch was nearly killed when an SUV slammed into a Subway restaurant.
The scary crash in Shaler was captured on multiple security cameras.
Related Headlines
Tonight on 11 at 11, see why the man is lucky to be alive.
PREVIOUS STORY: 1 hurt when car crashes into Subway restaurant
The crash was in January along Mt. Royal Blvd., but the surveillance video was just released.
The restaurant is still closed.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pack of small, vicious dachshunds running wild attacks, kills woman
- LIVE UPDATES: Rachael DelTondo, former teacher shot, killed in mother's driveway
- Local woman killed when tree falls onto her
- VIDEO: Teen Reportedly Develops 'Wet Lung' After Three Weeks Of E-Cigarette Usage
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}