Man escapes after downed wire falls across parked vehicle

A man was trapped in his parked car Thursday afternoon after a strong storm knocked live electrical wires down onto a row of vehicles in Hampton.
Emergency crews responding to the incident used a bullhorn to tell the man to stay in the car in a parking lot around Route 8 until they could clear him.
He later exited the vehicle safely, but the wire was left hanging from a pole as a Duquesne Light crew worked to end the dangerous situation.
“We were in the Burger King and went to place an order and all of a sudden the power stopped and then someone came running and said, ‘Call the police, the wire broke,’” said witness Adal Roy.
