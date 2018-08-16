  • Man escapes after downed wire falls across parked vehicle

    A man was trapped in his parked car Thursday afternoon after a strong storm knocked live electrical wires down onto a row of vehicles in Hampton.

    Emergency crews responding to the incident used a bullhorn to tell the man to stay in the car in a parking lot around Route 8 until they could clear him.

    He later exited the vehicle safely, but the wire was left hanging from a pole as a Duquesne Light crew worked to end the dangerous situation.

    “We were in the Burger King and went to place an order and all of a sudden the power stopped and then someone came running and said, ‘Call the police, the wire broke,’” said witness Adal Roy.

