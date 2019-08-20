PITTSBURGH - Police are asking people to be on the lookout after six reports of a man exposing himself in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood.
The incidents occurred between Aug. 11 at 12:30 a.m. and Aug. 14 at 10 p.m., mostly in the 5800 block of Walnut Street.
Police said the man is described as being between the ages of 20 and 30 with dark hair, a heavy build and standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520.
